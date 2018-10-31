N. Korea Plans to Build Water Park, Hospital at Mount Geumgang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has set up a plan to develop a water park around Mount Geumgang and is trying to garner foreign investment in the project.According to the Web site of a North Korean tourist agency, the North plans to build a 200-thousand-square-meter pool in Onjeong-ri, Goseong County in the North’s Gangwon Province.An investment guide posted on the Web site says the water park will be equipped with water slides and other facilities, and provide various entertainment services for tourists.The site also revealed the regime’s plan to build a hospital and an exhibition hall showcasing the region’s indigenous products near Mount Geumgang.