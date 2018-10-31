Menu Content

Politics

Moon Orders Reexamination of National Pension Reform Plan

Write: 2018-11-07 18:00:11Update: 2018-11-07 18:00:35

Politics

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed a reexamination of a draft plan to overhaul the national pension system. 

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a text message to reporters on Wednesday that Moon made the instruction after he was briefed by Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo on a provisional pension reform plan. 

According to the spokesman, Moon ordered the plan to be modified and supplemented in a way that faithfully reflects public opinion. 

The spokesman added Moon believes the current plan does not live up to voters’ expectations, particularly in regards to rate hikes, and that a complete reexamination is necessary.
