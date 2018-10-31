Moon Orders Reexamination of National Pension Reform Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed a reexamination of a draft plan to overhaul the national pension system.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a text message to reporters on Wednesday that Moon made the instruction after he was briefed by Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo on a provisional pension reform plan.According to the spokesman, Moon ordered the plan to be modified and supplemented in a way that faithfully reflects public opinion.The spokesman added Moon believes the current plan does not live up to voters’ expectations, particularly in regards to rate hikes, and that a complete reexamination is necessary.