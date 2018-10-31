Japan Claims S. Korean Court's Decision Violates International Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo claims Seoul’s top court is breaching international law with its recent ruling that a Japanese corporation must compensate Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga revealed the Japanese government’s stance during a regular media briefing on Wednesday, while responding to the South Korean Foreign Ministry’s warning against politicizing the South Korean Supreme Court’s decision.He said the ruling is in clear violation of a 1965 deal that normalized Seoul-Tokyo ties. He argued that it binds the entire government structure of the concerned countries, including the judiciary.Highlighting growing strains the issue has put on bilateral relations, Kyodo News said no summit was scheduled between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe despite their planned simultaneous visits to Singapore and Papua New Guinea for regional meetings.