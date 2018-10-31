Chief Justice to Hand over Much Administrative Power to New Body

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court plans to hand over much of the power exercised by its chief justice to a new judicial administrative body as part of a series of self-reform measures.Under the proposal unveiled Wednesday, the bulk of judiciary administrative rights tasked to the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice will be shifted to a judicial administration council consisting of judges and outside experts.A task force created for the judiciary development committee crafted the plan as part of efforts to help prevent judiciary abuse of power.Specific powers granted to the council, which will replace the controversial National Court Administration, will be appointing judges and overseeing judiciary officials.The plans were announced as a follow-up measure to instructions made in September by Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su to prevent a repeat of the chronic abuse of judicial rights perpetrated under the former Park Geun-hye administration.