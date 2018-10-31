Seoul City Lifts Ultrafine Dust Advisory

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday lifted an ultrafine dust advisory as the level of microscopic particles subsided.The warning was lifted at 2 p.m., 24 hours after it was issued, with the level of particulate matter in the air falling below the threshold of 35 micrograms per cubic meter.A measure that barred old diesel vehicles from operating in the capital city since 6 a.m. was also lifted. It was the first such restrictions on diesel cars since the municipal government announced the plan in June.