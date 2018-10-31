Seoul City Lifts Ultrafine Dust Advisory

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday lifted an ultrafine dust advisory as the level of microscopic particles subsided.
The warning was lifted at 2 p.m., 24 hours after it was issued, with the level of particulate matter in the air falling below the threshold of 35 micrograms per cubic meter.
A measure that barred old diesel vehicles from operating in the capital city since 6 a.m. was also lifted. It was the first such restrictions on diesel cars since the municipal government announced the plan in June.