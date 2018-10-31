Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Seoul City Lifts Ultrafine Dust Advisory

Write: 2018-11-07 18:31:46Update: 2018-11-07 18:36:10

Seoul City Lifts Ultrafine Dust Advisory

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday lifted an ultrafine dust advisory as the level of microscopic particles subsided.

The warning was lifted at 2 p.m., 24 hours after it was issued, with the level of particulate matter in the air falling below the threshold of 35 micrograms per cubic meter. 

A measure that barred old diesel vehicles from operating in the capital city since 6 a.m. was also lifted. It was the first such restrictions on diesel cars since the municipal government announced the plan in June.
List

Editor's Pick