Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Democratic Party is poised to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in eight years.U.S. media outlets projected that Democrats will win a majority of 435 House seats in Tuesday’s midterm elections.NBC expected Democrats will win 230 seats and Republicans 205 seats.A CNN poll showed as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Democrats were leading Republicans 218 to 198.The New York Times said Democrats had added 26 seats to 215 seats.