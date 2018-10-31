Russia Requests UNSC to Discuss N. Korea Sanctions Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has reportedly asked the United Nations Security Council to discuss North Korea sanctions on Thursday following the postponement of high-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea.Reuters issued the report on Wednesday, saying that it was not immediately clear why Russia wanted the council to discuss the issue.China and Russia have said Pyongyang should be rewarded with an easing of sanctions for halting missile tests and opening up dialogue with South Korea and the United States on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.In a news conference on midterm elections on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed that sanctions will be eased when the North takes additional steps for denuclearization.