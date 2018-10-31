US: N. Korea Talks Postponed over Scheduling Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says that Secretary Mike Pompeo's meeting with North Korean officials was postponed purely over scheduling issues.According to the Voice of America on Thursday, State Department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters on Wednesday that the U.S. will reschedule the meeting, but refused to elaborate who canceled the talks or the exact reason why.Palladino added that talks between the two countries remain in a good place, and that Washington is confident going forward.