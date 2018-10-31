Menu Content

Young Kim Becomes First Korean-American Woman Elected to US Congress

Korean-American Young Kim has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 56-year-old Republican secured 51-point-three percent of the vote to beat Democrat Gil Cisneros in California's 39th district. 

She is the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress, and will succeed outgoing Rep. Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Another Korean-American, Andy Kim, appears to have been victorious in a tightly fought race against Republican incumbent Rep. Tom MacArthur in New Jersey's third district, however, the results remain uncalled.
