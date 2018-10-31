Samsung Unveils Foldable Phone

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its much-anticipated foldable phone, a device that can convert from a handset to a mini tablet.The tech giant disclosed the new foldable display for its upcoming smartphone during the Samsung Developers Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, announcing that it will begin mass production within months.During the conference, Justin Denison, senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America’s Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing, showed a prototype with the foldable screen. When closed, it's a pocket-size device, but boasts a display of seven-point-three inches when unfolded.Samsung also revealed its new interface for smartphones, One UI, focusing on making the user’s experience clearer and more intuitive.