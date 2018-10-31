New USFK Chief Abrams to Take Office Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Army General Robert Abrams will take office as the new commander of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) on Thursday.The South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) will hold the change-of-command ceremony at 10 a.m. at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.The ceremony will be jointly hosted by Seoul's Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Vice Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Paul Selva.Abrams, the former chief of the U.S. Army Forces Command, will replace Vincent Brooks who has led the USFK, the UN Command and the South Korea-U.S. CFC since April 2016.