Prime Minister Orders Setup of Pan-Gov't Task Force on Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has ordered the Office of Government Policy Coordination to swiftly set up a pan-government task force to produce more organized and drastic measures to deal with fine dust.The prime minister issued the instruction on Thursday during a policy coordination meeting at the government complex in Seoul, saying that creating anti-fine dust measures requires involvement of diverse ministries.Lee said that since the government implemented its comprehensive measures to mitigate fine dust in September last year, fine dust levels decreased by about ten percent to 22-point-seven micrograms per cubic meter during the first nine months of this year from a year earlier.He said that the Environment Ministry and other ministries recently produced measures to reduce fine dust in daily living environments so that the people can actually feel the improvement in air quality.The prime minister then ordered the government to check whether the measures are being properly implemented and to enhance research cooperation with China and other neighboring countries.