First Lady Heads Home after Trip to India

Photo : YONHAP News

First lady Kim Jung-sook headed home Wednesday after wrapping up her four-day trip to India.The presidential office said that Kim left India after visiting the famed Taj Mahal on Wednesday morning.Kim embarked on a trip to India on Sunday at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a park commemorating Heo Hwang-ok, the legendary Indian-born wife of Kim Su-ro, the founding king of Korea's Gaya Kingdom.During the visit, Kim met with Modi to discuss ways to enhance cultural relations between the two nations, and attended a lighting ceremony for India's Diwali festival of lights.It was the first time in 16 years that a South Korean first lady has made a foreign visit without the president.