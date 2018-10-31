Menu Content

First Lady Heads Home after Trip to India

Write: 2018-11-08 10:40:09Update: 2018-11-08 12:05:21

Photo : YONHAP News

First lady Kim Jung-sook headed home Wednesday after wrapping up her four-day trip to India.

The presidential office said that Kim left India after visiting the famed Taj Mahal on Wednesday morning. 

Kim embarked on a trip to India on Sunday at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a park commemorating Heo Hwang-ok, the legendary Indian-born wife of Kim Su-ro, the founding king of Korea's Gaya Kingdom. 

During the visit, Kim met with Modi to discuss ways to enhance cultural relations between the two nations, and attended a lighting ceremony for India's Diwali festival of lights. 

It was the first time in 16 years that a South Korean first lady has made a foreign visit without the president.
