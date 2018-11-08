Rival Camps to Conduct Hearing on DSC's Martial Law Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps have agreed to conduct a hearing on a controversial martial law plan that was crafted by the now-disbanded Defense Security Command under the former Park Geun-hye administration.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and minor conservative Bareunmirae Party reached the agreement on Thursday.The parliamentary defense committee will hold the hearing.The DSC had prepared plans to impose martial law in the event the Constitutional Court rejected the impeachment of ex-President Park Geun-hye.The three parties also agreed to have their senior deputy floor leaders meet everyday in an aim to pass bills agreed to during a consultative meeting of the president and five major parties within the regular parliamentary session.