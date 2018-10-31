Menu Content

FM Kang: N. Korea Suggested Postponing High-level U.S. Talks

2018-11-08

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told lawmakers Thursday it was actually North Korea that first suggested postponing this week's high-level talks with the United States.

The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday that the meeting, between Secretary Mike Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart Kim Yong-chol scheduled for Thursday in New York, will take place at a later date when schedules permit.

Minister Kang says the North cited a scheduling conflict for the postponement.

There has been widespread speculation the postponement may have been due to an impasse in discussions, or that it may be a negotiating tactic.
