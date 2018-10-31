N. Korean FM to Visit Vietnam to Study Reform Model

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will visit Vietnam later this month to study its model of economic reform and market opening.Sources close to the North said Wednesday, Ri will visit Vietnam for three days from November 27th to tour industrial zones and meet with economic experts.Ri's expected visit indicates the North wants to study how Vietnam secured international sanctions relief and carried out reforms to achieve development following the Vietnam War.The trip also comes after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo proposed Pyongyang follow the Vietnamese model.Vietnams' Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, declined to confirm Ri's visit.