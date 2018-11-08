Trump Downplays Postponed Pompeo-Kim Yong-chol Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to downplay concerns over the postponement of talks between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a senior North Korean envoy scheduled for Thursday in New York. While some fear the two countries are growing further apart on the denuclearization issue, Trump says plans for a summit are still in place.Kim Bum-soo reports.Report: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was supposed to meet with his North Korean counterpart Kim Yong-chol in New York Thursday.President Trump says the postponement of the meeting was simply down to scheduling issues.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We're going to change it because of trips that are being made. We're going to make it in another day but we're very happy how it's going with North Korea.""We think it's going fine we're no rush we're no hurry. The sanctions are on."Officials in Seoul cautioned against reading too much into the meeting being delayed. However, nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have apparently hit a snag in recent weeks. North Korea has indicated it wants sanctions eased, but the Trump administration says that won't happen until the regime denuclearizes and that process is verified.Trump told reporters Wednesday he still plans to have a second face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next year.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: You still expect to meet Kim Jong-un?)"Sometime next year, I would say ... sometime early next year."Trump added that he would love to lift sanctions on North Korea, but Pyongyang has to be responsive too.When Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in June, they signed a vague statement aimed at future denuclearization.But now, Trump faces a new political environment.The newly-elected Democratic opposition will assume the majority in the House of Representatives from January, possibly demanding more of the president's attention for congressional inquiries.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.