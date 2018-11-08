Parties Agree on Extending Duration of Flextime System

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have agreed to enhance the flexible work hour system and revise a related law by the end of this year.Chief policy makers and deputy floor leaders began discussions Thursday to extend the unit period of operating flexible work hours to as long as six months. The current maximum length is three months.They have asked the labor and management to first reach an agreement on the extension by November 20th.The parties said that they will seek other ways to revise the law within this year if the labor and management fail to come to a compromise by the deadline.With the introduction of a shorter work-week system, businesses are demanding a longer duration of operating flexible works hours.But labor representatives oppose the extension, saying it could raise the intensity of work.