Moon Asks New CFC Head to Carry Out Tasks Without Setbacks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday asked the new head of South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command to push ahead without setbacks the U.S. transfer of wartime operational control to South Korea and relocation of U.S. Forces Korea.In a message marking the 40th anniversary of the Combined Forces Command, Moon thanked outgoing commander General Vincent Brooks and congratulated his successor General Robert B. Abrams, who took office on Thursday.Moon said the history of the Command is the history of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, adding the strength of the alliance has begun to create peace in the region.He thanked the command personnel for their dedication and sense of duty toward peace and security over the past four decades, saying it set the foundation for South Korea's prosperity.