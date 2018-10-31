Economy KOSPI Up 0.67% on Thursday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 13-point-94 points, or point-67 percent Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-92-point-63.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained eleven-point-30 points, or one-point-66 percent, to close at 693-point-67.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-117-point-three won.