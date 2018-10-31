Menu Content

Gov't to Redefine 'Driver' and Revise Laws to Facilitate Self-Driving Car Use

Write: 2018-11-08 15:52:19Update: 2018-11-08 15:58:52

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is getting ready for the self-driving car era by changing its legal definition about exactly what a driver is.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says the compensation system for accidents involving self-driving cars is set to be adjusted, along with ways of deciding to what extent passengers may be liable.

Other regulations, such as a ban on the use of mobile phones in the vehicle, are to be removed once self-driving cars are on the road. 

Self-driving cars are one of at least 30 areas the government identified last year as a target for regulatory reform in an effort to spur innovation and growth.
