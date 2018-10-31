Gov't Issues Tougher Measures to Combat Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to scrap benefits that were given to owners of low-emission diesel vehicles in an effort to curb South Korea's fine dust problem.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says the government will officially abolish the "clean diesel policy" in a bid to sharply reduce the number of diesel cars altogether.They will be expelled from the public sector entirely by 2030, excluding cases where replacements are not viable.The government also aims to achieve the goal of purchasing only environmentally-friendly vehicles by 2020.Limitations on car use are expected to be expanded from the public sector to the private sector as part of efforts to fight air pollution.