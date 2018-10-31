Koreas Agree to Retain One Guard Post Each in DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Defense Ministry says the two Koreas have agreed to retain one guard post each out of eleven they had agreed to take down.A ministry press release says the guard posts will remain standing for the sake of preserving historical symbolism.South and North Korea have been demolishing guard posts in accordance with the inter-Korean military agreement they signed in September.Although the symbolic guard posts will remain, troops, arms and other equipment will still be withdrawn.South Korea is preserving the very first post it built in 1953, the year the Korean War armistice was signed.