S. Korea, 5 Central Asian Nations to Deepen Cooperation

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has agreed with five Central Asian nations to deepen their ties.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, the eleventh South Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum was held in a Seoul hotel for two days through Wednesday, bringing in officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.In a chairman’s statement adopted at the closing, the sides agreed to jointly pursue South Korea’s New Northern Policy and the development strategies of each of the five former Soviet members harmoniously and reciprocally.It was known that the countries agreed efforts are needed to deepen their cooperation and plan to work harder together on transport, logistics, healthcare and forest environment.Around 200 participants of the forum included vice minister-level officials of each country, including South Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who chaired the meeting.