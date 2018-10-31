Think Tank: Midterm Elections not to Affect Trump's Trade Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Institute for International Economic Policy(KIEP) predicts the U.S. midterm election results are unlikely to change the Trump administration’s trade policies.The institute's newly released report says average Americans have relatively low interest in trade issues, and are generally unaffected at the consumer level by the current trade dispute with China.It says the U.S. Democratic Party, soon to be in control of the House of Representatives, pursues a number of labor-oriented trade policies that are not very different from Trump’s own policies.The Trump administration is enforcing its trade policies mainly with executive orders, so the report points out Congress will have limited ability to influence them.