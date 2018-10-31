Gov't to Build Arboretum on Saemangeum Reclaimed Mud Flats

The government plans to build a large-sized arboretum on the Saemangeum reclaimed mud flats on South Korea's west coast by 2026.The Korea Forest Service on Thursday revealed the details of the plan at the arboretum’s venue located in Gimje, North Jeolla Province.It is set to be built on a 151-hectare plot of land at the cost of 153 billion won.Officials say it will be used to collect seaside biological samples and preserve rare and endangered plant species in an environment that will attract and educate visitors.