Politics

Gov't's Drive for Profit-Sharing Scheme Draws Opposition

Write: 2018-11-08 17:47:16Update: 2018-11-08 18:50:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is criticizing the government and the ruling Democratic Party’s drive to encourage a profit-sharing scheme among companies, labeling it as anticapitalistic. 

LKP Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae on Thursday described the plan as fundamentally antimarket and hollow. 

Another lawmaker of the party, Kim Jong-seok, said the government is ignorant of the profit-seeking nature of business, saying the plan will get in the way of companies and even violate the Constitution.
