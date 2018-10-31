Gov't's Drive for Profit-Sharing Scheme Draws Opposition

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is criticizing the government and the ruling Democratic Party’s drive to encourage a profit-sharing scheme among companies, labeling it as anticapitalistic.LKP Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae on Thursday described the plan as fundamentally antimarket and hollow.Another lawmaker of the party, Kim Jong-seok, said the government is ignorant of the profit-seeking nature of business, saying the plan will get in the way of companies and even violate the Constitution.