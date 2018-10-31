Moon Visits Pohang on Regional Economic Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in talked innovation with young start-up CEOs Thursday on a visit to Pohang.The North Gyeongsang province city is the second stop of his regional economic tour.His itinerary included the Pohang Accelerator Laboratory at Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH).He discussed plans to boost the local economy by advancing steel-related technologies and fostering cutting-edge industries.Moon was last in Pohang a year ago, following last November's massive earthquake.