Two Korean Americans Set to Become US House Representatives

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korea-born politicians are poised to join the House of Representatives in the U.S. midterm elections.Young Kim, a Republican candidate for California's 39th Congressional District, was leading Democrat Gil Cisneros with a narrow two-point-six percent margin as of Wednesday night at midnight.She's set to be the first Korean-American woman in the U.S. Congress.Andy Kim, a Democratic challenger to Republican Representative Tom MacArthur in New Jersey’s third Congressional District, was also slightly ahead at 49-point-eight percent over MacArthur’s 48-point-nine percent as of 11 p.m. Wednesday.If elected, they will become the first U.S. congressional members of Korean descent after Kim Chang-joon, who served in the House of Representatives between 1993 and 1999.