Unification Minister Reveals Details of Railway, Road-Linking Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon shared specifics of an inter-Korean road and railway connection plan with lawmakers Thursday.Cho said restored western Gyeongui Line railway sections in North Korea will span 430 kilometers from Gaeseong to Sinuiju.Restoration of the eastern Donghae Line is expected to yield an 800-kilometer-long connection linking Mount Geumgang with Rason near the North's border with Russia.Restored road plans call for connecting Gaeseong to Pyongyang on the western side and linking Mount Geumgang to Wonsan on the eastern side, much of which may be newly built.He said the two Koreas still need to work out other details, such as whether railroads will be single or double track and how fast trains will be able to run on them.