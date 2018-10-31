CNN: N. Korea 'Really Angry' at US as Tensions Rise

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly getting increasingly angry at the United States, as talks are deadlocked and tensions between the two countries are on the rise.CNN issued the report on Thursday citing a source familiar with the discussions between officials in Washington and Pyongyang.The source reportedly said that North Korea is "getting really angry" over the lack of any offer of sanctions relief from the U.S. and that their stance is that the US "must make a move before we make the next one."In stark contrast to the North's reported position, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration is "very happy with how it's going with North Korea."CNN quoted a senior U.S. official as saying a North Korean delegation called Tuesday on the day of midterm elections to postpone the high-level meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean officials.Another source reportedly said Pyongyang canceled because it came to the conclusion that it wasn't going to get anywhere with high-level or working level talks -- either through Washington's special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, or through Pompeo.