Police Request Arrest Warrant for Abusive Businessman

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have sought an arrest warrant for the head of a local online storage service company over alleged assault and other charges.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said its probe team on Thursday requested the warrant for Yang Jin-ho, chief of both WeDisk and robot developer K-Technology, on charges of assault, coercion and violations of laws on information security, animal protection and firearms.Police said they requested the warrant as the suspect is a flight risk and may destroy evidence, adding they are also looking into his alleged drug use.The announcement came after an independent news outlet recently revealed video footage of Yang abusing and insulting an ex-employee.Yang was already under investigation over suspicions that his company overlooked the circulation of obscene materials on his file storage and sharing site.