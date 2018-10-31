Menu Content

N. Korea Criticizes US-S. Korea Working Group

Write: 2018-11-09 10:11:24Update: 2018-11-09 11:46:29

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media has strongly criticized a U.S.-South Korea working group that will discuss the North's denuclearization and inter-Korean exchanges.

The North's propaganda Web site Uriminzokkiri said on Friday that with the planned working-group, Washington has a hidden agenda to check and intervene in cross-border cooperation projects and even wreck the ones it doesn’t like.  

The site said Washington has no cause at all to meddle in inter-Korean relations, warning that continued intervention will further heighten public sentiment against the U.S. 

It also urged South Korea to thoroughly implement inter-Korean summit agreements without minding what the U.S. thinks.
