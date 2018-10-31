Fire at Dormitory-style Housing Facility in Seoul Kills at least 7

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at a low-cost dormitory-style housing facility in Seoul on Friday, killing at least seven people and injuring eleven others.Local fire authorities said that the fire is estimated to have broken out on the third floor of the three-story building at around 5 a.m. in Jongno in central Seoul. The fire was extinguished at 7 a.m.About 50 people, many of them daytime laborers, were reportedly living on the second and third floors of the building.Many of those killed or injured were aged in their 40s to 60s, with the injured sent to seven hospitals including Seoul National University Hospital.Authorities said the number of casualties could continue to rise.