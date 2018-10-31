Fmr Supreme Court Justice Cha Questioned over Judicial Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution recently summoned former Supreme Court Justice Cha Han-sung for questioning as part of its probe into allegations of power abuse by the top court.A probe team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Friday that they called in Cha for questioning on Wednesday regarding the top court's alleged meddling in politically sensitive trials to gain favors from the previous Park Geun-hye government.It's the first time a former Supreme Court justice has been questioned as a suspect since the prosecution launched a probe into the scandal in June.Cha, who served as the head of the top court's National Court Administration(NCA) from October 2011 to February 2014, is suspected of being involved in alleged deals between the presidential office and the NCA regarding a lawsuit by Koreans forced into labor during the Japanese colonial era.The prosecution earlier raided the Foreign Ministry and confirmed that Park's presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon met with Cha and then Foreign Minister Yoon Byung-se at his office in December 2013 to discuss ways to delay the ruling of the lawsuit.