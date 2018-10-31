Korean-American Congressman Andy Kim Vows to Prioritize Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Andy Kim, the Korean-American Democrat poised to become a newly elected U.S. Congressman from New Jersey, says he will do his part to prioritize Korean Peninsula issues in U.S. foreign policy.Speaking to South Korean media Thursday, Kim said he hopes to sit on the House Armed Services Committee and make his voice heard on issues concerning Asia and the Korean Peninsula.Kim is a former adviser on the Obama administration's National Security Council.He said it's encouraging to see U.S. President Donald Trump having dialogue with North Korea and consulting with South Korea in the process.