Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told lawmakers Friday the U.S. and North Korea are still fine-tuning the date for high-level talks that were postponed earlier this week.She said the U.S. wants to be fully prepared for the meeting with the North Koreans and didn't seem to attach significance to the delay.Kang was also asked about a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council called by Russia.She said she expects sanctions on North Korea to be discussed at the meeting.