Unification Minister to Visit US Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon is set to visit the U.S. next Tuesday.The Unification Ministry said that Cho will make a five-day trip to Washington and New York to attend the 2018 Korea Global Forum and a meeting on peace and unification strategies.The ministry said Cho also plans to meet with key government officials and Congressional members, including Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce, to discuss inter-Korean relations and ways to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.Cho is likely to seek to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his stay.If that meeting takes place, Cho is expected to share views on the postponement of a meeting between Pompeo and senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol while also explaining Seoul’s stance that improving inter-Korean ties can help promote denuclearization.The minister is also likely to meet with U.S. experts on North Korea at The Korea Society and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.