Economy
KOSPI Ends Friday 0.31% Lower
Write: 2018-11-09 15:40:17 / Update: 2018-11-09 15:43:49
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell six-point-54 points, or point-31 percent Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-86-point-09.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing six-point-38 points, or point-92 percent, to close at 687-point-29.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eleven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-three won.
Editor's Pick