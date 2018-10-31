Economy KOSPI Ends Friday 0.31% Lower

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell six-point-54 points, or point-31 percent Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-86-point-09.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing six-point-38 points, or point-92 percent, to close at 687-point-29.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eleven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-three won.