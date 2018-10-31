Assembly Drops Appeal Against Ruling on Disclosure of Work Expenses

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has dropped its appeal filed against the court ruling that urged the parliament to disclose the detailed use of incumbent lawmakers' work-related expenses, including the so-called special activities funds.The Assembly issued a statement Friday, saying it has submitted a letter of intent to withdraw the appeal.It said the decision has taken into account the public's right to know and improved transparency in budget use.The Assembly is, therefore, expected to disclose in the near future details of operational costs of incumbent lawmakers, including those on overseas trips as well as the amount of reserve funds.The appeals trial was scheduled to deliver its sentencing on November 29th.