S. Korea-US to Hold 9th Round of USFK Cost-Sharing Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are scheduled once again to discuss military cost-sharing issues next week in Hawaii.A five-year agreement determining the cost burden for stationing American forces in South Korea expires next month.In eight previous rounds of talks to renew the agreement, South Korea has turned down a U.S. request to pay "operational support" costs for the deployment of strategic assets against North Korean threats.In next week's ninth round in Honolulu, the two sides are likely to seek a basic agreement on costs, contract period and annual increase rate.This year Seoul is paying 960 billion won to support the 28-thousand-500-member U.S. Forces Korea. That's about 856 million dollars.