LKP Decides to Dismiss Reform Committee Member Amid Conflict Over Party Convention

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has decided to dismiss Jun Won-tchack, a member of the party's personnel reform committee.Jun opposed a decision by the party's leading emergency committee to hold a party convention next February. He wanted it postponed.Party Secretary-General Kim Yong-tae said Friday he spoke extensively to committee members and Jun himself before dismissing him.He says a new reform committee member will soon be appointed.Jun is a vocal conservative lawyer who was an active television panelist and commentator before joining the LKP panel.