Politics

LKP Decides to Dismiss Reform Committee Member Amid Conflict Over Party Convention

Write: 2018-11-09 16:31:54Update: 2018-11-09 16:59:05

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has decided to dismiss Jun Won-tchack, a member of the party's personnel reform committee.

Jun opposed a decision by the party's leading emergency committee to hold a party convention next February. He wanted it postponed.

Party Secretary-General Kim Yong-tae said Friday he spoke extensively to committee members and Jun himself before dismissing him.

He says a new reform committee member will soon be appointed.

Jun is a vocal conservative lawyer who was an active television panelist and commentator before joining the LKP panel.
