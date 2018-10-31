Unification Minister: Keeping Budget Details Under Wraps is Negotiation Strategy

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon has explained some projects related to the inter-Korean cooperation fund have not been made public because it could hinder negotiations.The minister attended a plenary meeting of the parliament's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts on Friday and spoke about why about 38 percent of the about one-point-one trillion won inter-Korean cooperation fund allotted for 2019 remains undisclosed.Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Oh Young-hun called attention to past incidents when details of South Korea's budget on cross-border projects had raised problems with Seoul's strategy during negotiations with Pyongyang.The minister said North Korea would cite South Korean media reports on the confirmed budget for certain projects, and make requests.South Korea's inter-Korean cooperation fund is known to be devoted mainly to economic projects such as connecting and modernizing the two Koreas' roads and railways and cooperation in forestry affairs.