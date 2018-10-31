Main Opposition Party Sacks Adviser over Leadership Election Schedule

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has sacked a special adviser over his refusal to accept the party’s plan to hold a national convention early next year.The LKP’s Secretary-General Kim Yong-tae held a news conference on Friday to announce that Jun Won-tchack is no longer a member of the special committee established to strengthen the party’s organization.Kim said Jun was given an ultimatum a day earlier to accept the decision by the party’s emergency committee to select new party leaders in February, but did not budge.Jun, a lawyer and TV personality, had demanded the national convention be postponed by several months. He was appointed to the post less than a month earlier.