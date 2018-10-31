S. Korea, China Agree to Resume Joint Patrols on Illegal Fishing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China have agreed to resume joint patrols on illegal fishing activities in their joint fishing zone.Seoul’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Friday that the decision was reached during the 18th joint fishing committee meeting held for four days from Tuesday in the port city of Busan.The two sides will dispatch fishery patrol ships and coast guard vessels to the provisional zone in the Yellow Sea where authorized fishing boats from each country are allowed to fish.Joint patrols were first launched in the area in 2014, but activities were suspended in September 2016 due to conflicts over illegal Chinese fishing boats.During the meeting, the two sides also agreed to reduce the number of fishing boats entering each other’s exclusive economic zones.