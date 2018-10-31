Parties Split over Moon's Reshuffle of Top Economic Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s decision to replace his two top economic officials has drawn mixed responses from the rival parties.Ruling Democratic Party spokesman Lee Hae-sik assessed on Friday that that the personnel change was about putting the right man in the right place, taking into account both continuity and effective execution of economic policies.He explained the reshuffle will enhance communication between top economic policy-makers and help further the president’s inclusive growth drive. He also called the two replacements “ambitious choices.”Yoon Young-seok, a senior spokesman for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, disagreed. In particular, he directed criticism at Kim Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for social affairs, who was chosen as Moon’s chief of staff for policy.The LKP spokesman pointed out that Kim helped craft the administration's income-led growth initiative and argued the government is sending a signal that it will continue what he described as a failed policy.Yoon also called Hong Nam-ki, the nominee for new finance minister and current chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, a Moon loyalist and expressed doubt he will be able to draft policies at his discretion.