CEO Arrested over Alleged Assault and Other Charges

Police have arrested the head of a local online storage service company over alleged assault and other charges.The Suwon District Court on Friday accepted the police’s request and issued an arrest warrant for Yang Jin-ho, chief of WeDisk and robot developer K-Technology, citing the risk of him fleeing and destroying evidence.He was known to have admitted to most of the charges against him, including assault, coercion and violating laws on information security, animal protection and firearms.Police said Yang also admitted to smoking marijuana and that drug tests were being conducted to confirm the illegal act.