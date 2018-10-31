US, China Reconfirm Joint Pursuit of N. Korean Denulcearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Top foreign and defense officials from the U.S. and China met at the annual U.S.-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue in Washington on Friday. The denuclearization of North Korea was one of the key topics, along with their ongoing trade dispute and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"I expressed in our meeting today the importance of remaining united in the pursuit of the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea... "At the U.S.-China security talks in Washington Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo placed emphasis on keeping the pressure on North Korea.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"This means maintaining pressure through the continued strict enforcement of all UN Security Council resolutions. China’s cooperation in enforcing those UN Security Council resolutions will help achieve meaningful breakthroughs on this important denuclearization issue."During the joint news conference, Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi said sanctions will be maintained, but he urged the U.S. to be more flexible in dealing with the North.[Sound bite: Yang Jiechi - Director, Office of Foreign Affairs, Communist Party of China (Mandarin)]"China will continue to enforce strictly relevant UN Security Council resolutions. China supports direct dialogue between the United States and the DPRK and hopes that the two sides will meet each other halfway, accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns, build trust, and advance denuclearization process and the establishment of a peace mechanism in tandem."At the talks that also saw U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meet his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, the two sides aired their differences on thorny issues, including their ongoing trade dispute and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.[Sound bite: US Secretary of Defense James Mattis]"As we seek peaceful resolution of all disputes in the South China Sea, through candid discussions we sought ways to lessen tension, maintain open lines of communication between our militaries and reduce the risk of miscalculation and we made clear that the United States will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows."Washington urged Beijing to halt its militarization of the disputed South China Sea. China responded that the U.S. must stop sending warships close to islands claimed by China in the region.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.