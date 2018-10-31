Menu Content

Moody's Forecasts 2.5% Growth for S. Korea

2018-11-10

Moody's Investors Service says the South Korean economy will expand by two-point-five percent this year. 

The global credit ratings firm also said in its latest report that growth will slow to two-point-three percent in Korea next year

In releasing the outlook, Moody's cited uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policy and weakening external demand. 

The Bank of Korea last month cut its economic growth outlook by point-two percentage points to two-point-seven percent for 2018 

South Korea posted three-point-one percent growth last year.
