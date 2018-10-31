Moody's Forecasts 2.5% Growth for S. Korea

Moody's Investors Service says the South Korean economy will expand by two-point-five percent this year.The global credit ratings firm also said in its latest report that growth will slow to two-point-three percent in Korea next yearIn releasing the outlook, Moody's cited uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policy and weakening external demand.The Bank of Korea last month cut its economic growth outlook by point-two percentage points to two-point-seven percent for 2018South Korea posted three-point-one percent growth last year.