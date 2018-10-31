Koreas Set to Remove 22 DMZ Guard Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas are wrapping up the process of removing some 20 of their military guard posts(GPs) in the heavily fortified demilitarized zone(DMZ) on Saturday.A South Korean official said that the two sides will complete the process at some point on Saturday, but could not confirm exactly when. Verification work is due to begin next month.The two sides' militaries agreed last month to each remove eleven guard posts from the DMZ by November on a trial basis.There were a total of about 60 GPs on the South Korean side of the DMZ, while the North operated around 160.